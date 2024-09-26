Man accused of embezzling from San Joaquin County fire district while serving as fire chief

By Jonathan Ayestas

LOCKEFORD, California (KCRA) — A man is accused of embezzling funds during his tenure as a fire chief in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said on Wednesday.

Frank Ramirez III is a retired fire chief for the Mokelumne Rural Fire District. The sheriff’s office said on Feb. 22, 2023, it got a report accusing Ramirez of embezzlement.

Deputies investigated for several months and eventually searched his home and found fire department property, along with a large dump trailer that was not his to possess, the sheriff’s office said. They took him into custody afterward.

Ramirez on Tuesday pleaded no contest to two felony counts of embezzlement by a public officer.

“This case reminds us of the importance of accountability and integrity, especially within public service, and of the need to ensure that those in positions of trust are held accountable for their actions,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Ramirez served as fire chief from 2016 until December 2022.

The Mokelumne Fire District was first established in December 1947 when the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved and recognized the district. It covers about 64 square miles and serves the communities of Lockeford and Victor, as well as the rural parts of Lodi.

