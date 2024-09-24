Valley woman journeying to Ecuador to help those in need of prosthetics

By Web Staff and Cameron Polom

PHOENIX, Arizona (KNXV) — A Valley woman is preparing to hike to the top of the second-tallest peak in Ecuador to raise awareness and funding for amputees who don’t have access to prosthetic care.

Leslie Martinez will be among a group of amputees, veterans, athletes, and other advocates journeying up to Volcan Cotopaxi, which reaches an elevation of more than 19,300 feet.

Martinez is currently completing her training as a prosthetist-orthotist, which is someone who creates prosthetics for patients.

The first-generation Latina American who worked hard to learn English first discovered her passion when she was in college. She got the chance to play a translating role in the process that helped a woman take her first steps with a prosthetic.

Martinez has started a sports team for amputees and has worked with other organizations that advocate and serve those with disabilities. Now, she’s raising money for a non-profit group that will provide free prosthetics for those in need.

