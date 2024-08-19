Woman charged in connection to father, son deaths

By Jackson Kurtz

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — Saturday, the Cass County prosecutor charged Misty M. Stufflebean, 43, of Harrisonville with burglary first degree, a class B felony and assault fourth degree, a class C misdemeanor, in connection with the shooting deaths of Michael Spear, 47, and Brian Spear, 27.

A man was questioned and released during the investigation. Stufflebean was questioned and later arrested.

The judge in the case ordered Stufflebean held without bond.

She is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Washington on Friday afternoon.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The case is still an active, on-going investigation. More information will be released when it is available.

