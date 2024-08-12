Man’s PSA after life-threatening spider bite

By Olivia Acree

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Getting bitten by a spider is nothing more than a bad dream for most. However, a bite left untreated turned Zachary Harakas’ real life into a nightmare.

“Just outside, in the outside world, spider bite, nobody thinks about a spider bite,” Harakas said.

Harakas’ world turned upside down after what he thought was a harmless spider bite.

It happened on an ordinary day working in his backyard and left him with a week-long stay in the hospital and multiple surgeries to clear out dead tissue from his leg.

“Zachary came into the hospital extremely sick,” said Dr. Andrew Benedict, Saint Luke’s surgery program director.

Benedict said the open wound from the spider bite let in flesh-eating bacteria called necrotizing fasciitis.

“I’ve heard of this … but here we are,” Harakas said.

The doctor explained that “time is of the essence when you have that diagnosis,” which is rare.

Between 2010 and 2022, the Cleveland Clinic reported there were only 700 to 1,200 cases per year.

While the symptoms can be confused with a brown recluse bite, Benedict explained the difference.

“The initial thought was, could this be a brown recluse spider bite? Sometimes spider bites can cause a local reaction, and it can cause actually death of the skin,” Benedict said. “In Zachary’s case, it didn’t cause death of the skin. It just caused death of the tissue underneath the skin.”

Harakas has been in and out of surgery for weeks as doctors rebuild his leg after 1,000 square centimeters of tissue were removed.

Aside from worrying about his injury, he’s worried about his cleaning business.

“It’s not that I don’t appreciate this vacation, but so I own a small company, and with me in here, there’s no income because I can’t be out there making it,” Harakas said.

Benedict expects a full recovery.

“He should have no loss of motor function,” he said. “For example, he should be able to walk and live a normal life.”

By sharing his story, Harakas wants others to take away the importance of getting checked if they ever think something feels off after a spider bite.

He’s grateful to his doctors and community but is also asking for the community’s help to offset medical costs and time off work.

Harakas’ family set up a GoFundMe to help.

