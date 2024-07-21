Family celebrates 100th family reunion

By Madison Edwards

MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — Over a century ago, the Roe family gathered for a Juneteenth celebration which started a yearly tradition of bringing the family together each year to Minden, La. This weekend they celebrate their 100th family reunion.

The Roe’s reunion started in Red Hill, La., when when Azzie “Big Momma” Roe made a basket full of her family’s favorite food and brought them to a bank of a pond for an afternoon of bonding. 100 years later, the family keeps the tradition at their 100th family reunion.

“The history is the most important part. My parents started this when my brother came home from war. She told me to keep it going. I’m 71 years old and the baby of the family of 17, now we teach the young ones our story,” said Jemmer Roe.

They honor “Big Mama’s” legacy by preparing the families favorite meals.

The Roe’s use the reunion to share their history with the younger generation. They can trace their family’s story back to their roots in Africa.

“I know my roots all the way back to the Ivory coast of Africa. So the stories have been taught to us over and over. It feels great to know my history,” said Candace Roe-Sweat.

The family is dedicated to continuing the reunion for another 100 years.

