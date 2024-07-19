JFK Airport testing self-driving shuttles in parking lots. Here’s how they work.

By Kristie Keleshian

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Self-driving shuttles are being tested out at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Port Authority’s pilot program started Tuesday.

How JFK Airport’s self-driving shuttles work

The cube-shaped electric shuttles can fit eight people and luggage inside. They travel at 9 mph.

Using what’s called “Light-AR” technology, the shuttles know their path and are ready to slow down or stop when something is near it. It has a satellite receiver on top and six sensors.

“We have three of them on each end, so it makes sure that we see 360,” said Leo Tsang, principal transit planner for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Right now, there are two shuttles, which transport people to and from their cars and the AirTrain. The pilot program runs from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday for the next two months.

“We want this to be very exciting for your first ride and very boring for your second ride,” said Seth Wainer, Innovation program director for Port Authority.

The new shuttles are hoped to relieve the burden for shuttle drivers and reduce wait time.

Shuttle drivers are not losing their jobs; they’ll be on each shuttle to ensure safety and eventually be able to control the vehicles remotely.

Lionel Russell used to be the one shuttle driver in Long-Term Parking Lot 9.

“It’s the same thing. It’s not taking away. It’s actually an addition,” he said.

“This puts us squarely in the position to provide more service with the same staff,” Wainer said.

Travelers react to JFK Airport’s self-driving shuttles

Not everyone is ready to trust the new technology.

“I think that we’re kind of seeing the future right now,” Somers resident Olivia Soto said. “I don’t know if I’d be comfortable with it.”

“I prefer human judgment,” another traveler said.

Autonomous vehicles have already been used in other cities and airports.

Traveler Emanuel Yacab, of Poughkeepsie, has used self-driving Waymo cars before.

“A little frightening sometimes at first when you’re not used to it, but I’ve come to trust technology,” he said.

“I don’t feel totally safe with it,” another person said.

