Girls flag football is gaining traction in Minnesota, thanks in part to the Vikings

By Marielle Mohs

MINNAEPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings believe in the equity of football and giving everyone a chance to play the game, which is why the team is sponsoring girls flag football leagues across the state.

This mission culminated in the first-ever high school summer league championship at TCO Stadium on Sunday.

The only four schools in the league competed against each other: Houston, La Crescent-Hokah, Pine Island and Rosemount.

Rosemount and La Crescent-Hokah made it to the championship round, and the players weren’t holding anything back.

“This is not old powder puff football, this is legit play-making football,” said Terry Donovan, the head coach of the La Crescent-Hokah Girls Flag Football team.

“We can be just as tough as anyone really. We can put in the work, put in the effort,” said Lauren Stiles, Rosemount flag football player.

“We’re here to compete. We like to get dirty and we like to have fun,” said Savannah Klinski, La Crescent Hokah flag football player.

The Vikings are big backers of the league with players Harrison Phillips and Blake Cashman on the sidelines with the teams.

“I’d be a little insecure, I’d really have to lace up the cleats. I mean these guys are juking people out of there shoes, making really cool plays. I’m impressed with the level of play,” said Phillips.

In the last three years, the Vikings have invested over $300,000 in the growth and development of girls flag football, and they hope that this high school summer league is just the first step in their goal of becoming a sanctioned sport.

“They’re going to be able to, 10 years from now, look back and watch girls play for state championships because of them,” said Donovan, who is also the boys head football coach at the high school. He recognizes how much girls can gain from playing this sport.

“Our boys have played football and have had some unbelievable opportunities, and I wanted our girls to have those same opportunities that football can really bring into life,” said Donovan.

Rosemount went on to win the first championship by just one point: 27 – 26, but really this moment was a win for everyone.

The Vikings also support a middle school girls league, and an upcoming fall high school league.

Flag football will be added to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

