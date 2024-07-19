Skip to Content
Firefighters free cat wedged in piece of wood

Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale came to the rescue of a stray car that became stuck.
Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale came to the rescue of a stray car that became stuck.
    FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale came to the rescue of a stray car that became stuck.

The feline on Friday got its head wedged in a piece of wood in front of a home in a neighborhood along the 1100 block of West Las Olas Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were called to help. They used a saw to cut the wood until the cat could escape.

The kitty ran off into the bushes after it broke free from the firefighter’s grasp.

