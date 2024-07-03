Dynamite devices found

By Matt Wreden

LASSEN COUNTY, California (KHSL) — Deputies located dynamite devices in Janesville on Monday.

On Monday around 5:50 p.m., the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said it received information regarding possible explosive devices at a home on Indians Road in Janesville.

Deputies located and contacted the reporting parties, who said they were cleaning up the property and found what appeared to be possible blasting caps in an ice chest. When deputies observed the ice chest, they believed it contained old dynamite. Deputies then said the dynamite appeared to be in the advanced stages of decomposition, making it likely unstable.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Consolidated Bomb Squad was contacted and they said that the devices were dynamite.

A robot was used to transport the ice chest to a blast container and the devices were safely transported out of the area to be detonated.

