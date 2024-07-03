7 BAFB airmen become U.S. citizens

By Web staff

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Seven Barksdale Air Force Base airmen assigned to the 2d Bomb Wing became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Tuesday morning at Hoban Hall.

Barksdale AFB hosted its first-ever naturalization ceremony. The event was held in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service and also included U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby, of the Western District of Louisiana, who administered the oath of allegiance to the airmen.

Those who took the oath include:

· Senior Airman Kethelen Da Vitoria dos Santos, Brazil

· Senior Airman Ramon Mitra, Philippines

· Senior Airman Eli Sebastian, Indonesia

· Airman 1st Class Daveika Hall, Jamaica

· Airman 1st Class Tiffany Hennings, Jamaica

· Airman 1st Class Christian Santos, Philippines

· Airman 1st Class Imuzi Thompson, Jamaica

