Moriarty family goes kayaking in front of their home

MORIARTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — The weekend storms across New Mexico created havoc for many families across the state. But one family in Moriarty took advantage of the storms to go kayaking in front of their home.

“Last night the yard was flooding with heavy, heavy rains,” said Miguel Moralez. “And when I woke up this morning my kayaks had flooded from the shed over by the gate. And I looked at that and said that’s nothing but opportunity.”

So Moralez, his wife Charisma and their three children broke out the kayaks and raced in front of their home. Miguel Moralez claimed victory. He says the final result wasn’t rigged because he crashed after the race.

“We never play by any sort of rules. Rubbing is racing out here as far as we’re concerned,” Moralez said. “We probably got about 30 yards or so of water out there. It’s a pretty modest little area.”

Miguel Moralez didn’t expect to see Sky 7 documenting the race with his children. But he says that just made their Sunday even more enjoyable.

“I was just anticipating getting out there with the kids,” Moralez said. “I mean it’s a big mud puddle and I’m a kid at heart too. I knew we were going to be in there at some point today.”

