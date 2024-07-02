CDS student’s Kennel Kindness Project bridges animal care, youth education

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Kennel Kindness Project, founded by a Carolina Day School (CDS) student, is already making a significant impact.

Zoe Hewitt, a junior at CDS, is working with a group of CDS Horizons students this summer to teach them about the important connection between people and animals.

Students are learning how to make treats, toys, blankets, adoption pamphlets and posters for dogs at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

“I have always had a love of animals,” said Hewitt. “I have dyslexia, dysgraphia, and anxiety, and with that animals have always helped soothe that and make it really helpful. I’ve had animals from like the day I was born and I just wanted to create two of my favorite things: animals and horizons together and make it into one project.

Hewitt’s program was awarded the A Kinder World for Animals Award by the Riley’s Way Foundation, which invests in and supports the next generation of leaders.

