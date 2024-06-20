By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Serial Rapist Morris "Mack" Lamour Holton III Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison

Morris "Mack" Lamour Holton III In a significant victory for justice and victim advocacy, Morris "Mack" Lamour Holton III, a notorious serial rapist, was sentenced to 99 years in prison and fined $10,000. This decisive sentence, announced by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, ensures that Holton will remain behind bars for decades, safeguarding the community from his predatory actions.

“This man is a true predator who planned, plotted, and schemed to rob and rape women,” Ogg stated. “This prison sentence ensures that he will be behind bars for decades. We are so very proud of the victims who came forward in this case and in similar cases. It’s hard to do, but it’s so important.”

Holton, 39, was convicted earlier this month of aggravated sexual assault for a 2021 rape. During the sentencing phase, jurors heard harrowing accounts from three additional victims, highlighting the extent of his criminal behavior. Victim impact statements delivered in court underscored the profound trauma caused by his actions.

Holton’s criminal history reveals a pattern of violent behavior. He was on parole during the 2021 assaults, having previously served seven years for a 2011 rape. In that earlier case, Holton was convicted in 2013 for using a knife to detain and assault an acquaintance. His extensive criminal record prior to this conviction underscores his habitual offending nature.

Upon his release on parole in 2020, Holton resumed his predatory tactics. He lured women to motels or their homes under false pretenses, subsequently robbing and raping them at gunpoint. In March 2021, Holton assaulted a massage therapist in her home, tying her wrists and ankles with zip ties before raping her.

Within weeks, Holton repeated his crimes, meeting another woman online and attacking her in a hotel room. Again, he used zip ties to restrain her while he committed the assault. Shortly after, he targeted another woman, attempting to rob and rape her at a motel. Although she managed to fend him off, Holton severely beat her.

In a particularly egregious case, Holton sexually assaulted a 16-year-old runaway, capturing the assaults on video. This evidence was crucial in securing his conviction.

Assistant District Attorney Steven Denman, from the DA’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Division, emphasized Holton’s calculated and remorseless nature. “Holton not only planned his crimes and committed them in basically the same way every time, but he took photos of each victim as ‘trophies.’ We know there are more victims who were too afraid to come forward, so we are glad the jury sent a clear message that this man should never be free again. He’s had a second chance and even a third chance, and this is just who he is—a habitual offender with no remorse—in fact, he bragged to each of these victims that this is what he does.”

Holton’s conviction of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, coupled with the testimonies of his other crimes, led the jury to impose the maximum sentence. Although the additional charges were dismissed after the trial, the evidence presented ensured a comprehensive understanding of his predatory behavior.

Holton must serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole, providing a measure of relief and justice for his victims and the broader community. This case underscores the relentless pursuit of justice by Harris County’s legal system and the bravery of the victims who came forward to ensure that a dangerous predator is permanently removed from the community.

