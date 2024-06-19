2024 California State Fair will offer legal weed sales and consumption

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO, California (KPIX) — For the first time in its history, the California State Fair will be offering attendees of legal age the choice to buy some weed.

In 2022, the fair introduced the California Cannabis Exhibit and awards competition to celebrate the state’s budding legal marijuana industry. Aside from CBD-infused slushies, no cannabis products have been offered up for sale at the fair.

That will be changing for the 2024 edition of the California State Fair, though.

On Tuesday, legal cannabis retailer Embarc and state fair organizers announced that onsite sales and consumption will be offered at the exhibit.

Attendees 21 and older will be able to try the winning products from the state fair’s cannabis competition.

“Expanding the competition to include all form factors and providing patrons the opportunity to directly engage with and consume winning brands is transformational for public understanding of the plant,” said James Leitz, Executive Producer of the Cannabis Competition and Exhibit, in a statement.

States around the country have been loosening their laws on recreational marijuana in recent years – with it being legal in 24 states as of 2024. Medicinal marijuana is also legal in 13 other states.

The California State Fair is set to run from July 12-28 at Cal Expo.

