Treasure hunt for the history books: $32K of gems to be hidden

By Kavya Ramesh

BOONE COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — The Boone County Historical Society is celebrating its 100th birthday with a puzzle-based, multi-step treasure hunt for prizes amounting to over $30,000.

The cache of gems valued at $32,000 — including a $10,000 diamond — is hidden somewhere in Boone County and will be awarded to the first team to solve a series of 8 to 12 clues.

Most of the puzzle-solving and research can be done at home and/or on the internet. However, the answer to each clue will be a physical location that treasure hunters must go to in order to receive their next clue.

David Wilson, vice president of the Boone County Historical Society’s board of directors, said these clues will also require online research and some Boone County knowledge to complete.

“If you like puzzles or games or codes, and have a little knowledge of Boone County history and pop culture, [it] is probably a good thing,” Wilson said. “Anyone who likes these kind like riddles, puzzles and brain teasers will get a really big kick out of this.”

The prize gems were donated by Buchroeders Jewelers.

“The treasure is bigger than we imagined when we started it,” Wilson said. “It should be fun, and ultimately this is supporting the real good work the Historical Center does, in terms of preserving and celebrating the rich culture and traditions of Boone County.”

To raise money for the non-profit historical society, teams will have to pay $100 for the first clue. Only one person per team needs to register, and there is no limit on the number of members per team.

The society will also sell hints for $20 a hint, with three hints per clue for the first three to five clues.

Wilson also emphasized that contestants should follow their Instagram page for additional hints.

The treasure hunt kicks off on July 13. The society says that once it begins, the hunt will not end until the treasure is found, no matter how long it takes.

