Teen relative charged in fatal shooting of 10-year-old girl on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee teenager is accused of firing a gunshot that killed a 10-year-old girl.

Eighteen-year-old Javier Rodriguez is facing a charge of second degree reckless homicide.

It happened early Friday morning, May 31, just after 12:30 a.m.

The criminal complaint says 10-year-old Isdennyeliaz Ortiz was sleeping in bed with her mother and baby brother when a bullet came through the ceiling and hit her in the chest.

Ortiz died at the scene.

Officers found the bullet went through a couch cushion and the floor of the upper unit, where Rodriguez lives, before hitting Ortiz.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez told Ortiz’s mother, his aunt, that the shooting was his fault.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

