Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Faces Pancreatic Cancer with Unwavering Faith and Commitment

June 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), a distinguished leader and tireless advocate for justice and equality, has recently disclosed her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In a powerful statement, she shared her determination to confront this personal challenge with the same steadfast faith and courage that have defined her decades-long public service career.

“My adult life has been defined by my faith in God, my love for humanity, and my commitment to public service,” Congresswoman Jackson Lee stated. “As a member of Congress, I’ve been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all, especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage.”

Pancreatic cancer is known for its poor prognosis, particularly in upper middle-aged women, with a five-year survival rate of around 10%. Early detection is critical for improving outcomes, and various factors such as age, treatment options, genetic predispositions, lifestyle, and comorbidities influence the prognosis. Congresswoman Jackson Lee’s battle against this formidable disease underscores her resilience and enduring spirit.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year,” she explained. “I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”

For over 30 years, Jackson Lee has served the 18th Congressional District of Texas with dedication and passion. Her roles as a senior member of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and the Budget, as well as the Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security, highlight her significant contributions and leadership.

“To the constituents of the 18th Congressional District: Serving as your representative in Congress for 30 years is one of my greatest honors. Your hopes and aspirations inspire my efforts on behalf of our community every day. As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” she reassured.

Despite the challenges ahead, Jackson Lee remains committed to her legislative duties and to working with Congressional Leadership, including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of the House, to prioritize the nation’s prosperity and security.

“I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people. By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon,” she declared.

In her closing remarks, Congresswoman Jackson Lee requested the community’s prayers and support for her and her family, while extending her blessings to all.

“Please keep me and my family in your prayers as you have always done. Know that you will remain in mine. As always, God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

As Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee faces this personal health battle, her unwavering faith, strength, and dedication to public service continue to inspire and uplift those she serves. Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring impact of a life devoted to others.

Francis Page, Jr. and the entire Houston Style Magazine join hearts and hands in praying for the strength and recovery of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, as well as for her family.

For more info, visit jacksonlee.house.gov.

