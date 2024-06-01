Woman possibly out $1,800 after her gym shuts down indefinitely

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — Extended gym memberships are something countless people agree to. For at least one local woman, she didn’t get what was expected.

“I want people to know, I doubt we’re getting our money back,” said Marcia Myers of Honolulu.

Several months ago, Myers paid for a one year membership at a cost of approximately $1,800 with Island Club and Spa located in Ko’olani Condominiums, near Nordstrom in Kaka’ako.

A pipe burst not long after the membership was signed reportedly flooding the gym area. It wound up closing down indefinitely.

Cameron Nakashima with the Better Business Bureau told Island News Friday, “the BBB currently shows there are two open complaints for this company, for the Island Club and Spa, and those were filed within the past month, so they’re not published to their BBB profile just yet, but we have reached out, I’ve sent multiple letters to them, we haven’t received a response.”

Marcia reportedly received emails on different dates saying the gym would open February 1, then March 1, April 1, and so on. It never reopened. Then on May 17th Marcia got an email from the apparent club owner that the gym was sold.

“The owner of this club said it would open the next month and the next month, then the next month, I sent emails saying I need my money back because I’m going to join a membership somewhere else, and never heard anything,” said Myers.

Ownership apparently changed hands.

“He said, in this email, talked about escrow and it was sold to Global Mana Development,” added Myers.

Island News has reached out to multiple parties including Global Mana Development and not heard back as well.

Nakashima stated, “whether it’s a spa, a club, a gym or any other type of business, and they do owe things to customers, that can be handled a couple of different ways – it never hurts to talk with the company as much as you can and if you don’t feel you’re getting anywhere with the company then pull in other entities. The BBB can be that to help bring accountability to the market place, but it you feel like something a little more stern is needed then that’s where contacting local authorities might be in play.”

