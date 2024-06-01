Hundreds of pride flags stolen in Carlisle, quickly replaced by community

By Juli McDonald

CARLISLE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Investigators in Carlisle are asking neighbors and businesses to check surveillance video and please come forward if they know who destroyed the pride display in the center of town.

“Here in the Carlisle community, it’s an inclusive community and we want everybody to feel safe and welcomed here. We’re taking this very seriously and investigating it to the best of our abilities,” said Police Chief Andrew Amendola.

More than 200 rainbow LGBTQ flags were stolen overnight Sunday, just days after they’d been carefully placed. There was a permit for the flag display.

“There’s no way to know whether it was people within our community or people who were just driving through. This is not the first time that this has happened over the years in this community, and it’s just led to people coming out in numbers,” said Margot Morse.

“That was disappointing, but I think the more important story here is how much the community came out. There’s just been like a resounding sense of, nope not going to let you take our flags down,” said Rachel Freed, with the Carlisle Public Schools’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

They were quickly replaced in time for the scheduled pride festival Friday afternoon.

“I saw a lot of people having fun and all the flags really reminded me of all the love and peace in the world and it really made me happy,” said 10-year-old Hazel.

The large turnout, a strong statement amplifying what the flag represents.

“It’s mostly all about love and how you can love whoever you want, and that it doesn’t matter anything about you. You can love who you want to,” said 8-year-old Sydney.

