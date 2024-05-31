Teen girl seriously injured after jump at Spitting Caves

By Frances Lin

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV) — On Thursday, May 30, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a distress call from Spitting Caves in Hawaii Kai where a teenage girl sustained injuries after a jump.

The 911 call was received at 3:28 p.m., prompting a response from HFD, which dispatched six units staffed with approximately 17 personnel.

According to the HFD, the first unit arrived on the scene at 3:37 p.m., navigating the trail down to the water’s edge. It was reported that the injured swimmer, a girl in her teens, had been hurt on the rocks and was unable to climb back up the trail to safety.

After reaching the swimmer, HFD personnel conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. She was then safely airlifted to a nearby landing zone. Her care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 4:12 p.m. No injuries were reported among the rescue team.

The HFD urges the public to practice safe recreational activities at the beach and provides the following safety tips:

Avoid climbing on wet rocks or ledges. Be aware that wet rocks and ledges indicate recent wave activity, making these areas slippery and hazardous. Stay within your fitness and swimming abilities to prevent accidents. The HFD emphasizes the importance of safety and caution when engaging in activities at Spitting Caves and similar locations.

