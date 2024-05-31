Landlord at center of Shreveport apartment crisis buys $16 million property

By Brittany Breeding

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — KTBS 3 News investigates has new information about the owner of apartments at the center of a housing crisis in Shreveport.

Yacov Smouha owns Villa Norte, The Pines, Linwood Homes and Forest Oaks. They’re four of nine apartment complexes targeted by city officials for providing substandard housing.

Thursday, KTBS 3 News learned Smouha just paid $16 million for a building in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Smouha is also part owner of Shegosa Family Homes, a company that builds custom homes in North Port, Fla. The starting price for those homes is $445,000. Smouha is referred to as “Yuki” on the company’s website.

He and his brother, Izhak, boast 25 years of experience in real estate in the US, Europe, and Israel, and “providing excellent service and building homes.”

KTBS contacted Izhak for comment.

“Hello,” said Izhak.

“Hi. Is this Mr. Izhak Smouha?” asked KTBS reporter Brittany Breeding.

“Yes,” said Izhak.

“Hi. This is Brittany with KTBS 3 News. What is your reaction to your brother facing misdemeanor charges in Shreveport for the apartment complexes?” asked Breeding.

After that question, Izhak paused, sighed then hung up.

Smouha’s New York deal was reported on Tuesday, the same day he was arraigned in Shreveport City Court. He did not show up in person and his attorney entered a not guilty plea to criminal blight charges.

He’s accused of what the city calls repeated property standards violations. His trial is set for Aug. 2.

Smouha’s company, Shreveport Amar Holdings, owns two of three complexes where residents are being forced to relocate. The city plans to shut off utilities to The Pines, Villa Norte, and Jolie Apartments on Friday.

Smouha’s company owes the city more than $360,000 in unpaid water bills.

