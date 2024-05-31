Ames man charged with endangerment after shooting at a car while holding a child, police say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ames man accused of shooting at a car while holding a child is headed to court.

Ames police arrested Demetrius Friedl this week. He is charged with child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm.

Investigators say the child’s mother was in the car, and Friedl became angry when he saw her with another man.

Friedl was taken to the Story County Jail and is out on bond. He will be back in court June 10.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.