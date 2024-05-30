MA fugitive known as the ‘Bad Breath Rapist’ arrested in Bay Area after 16 years on the run

By KGO staff

Click here for updates on this story

DANVILLE, California (KGO) — A Massachusetts fugitive known as the “Bad Breath Rapist” who had been on the run for 16 years has been arrested in the East Bay.

Tuen Kit Lee was arrested Tuesday in Danville. He was found guilty of the kidnapping and rape of a young woman in Massachusetts. But he fled during his trial in 2007.

The media had dubbed Lee the “Bad Breath Rapist” because that was how his victim was able to identify him.

Officials say earlier this year, images on social media showed a man who investigators believed was Lee.

They connected those images to a home in Diablo.

Authorities confirmed Lee’s identity through fingerprints.

He’s being held in the East Bay pending his extradition to Massachusetts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.