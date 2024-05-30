Escaped monkey in South Carolina killed by homeowner, officials say

By Julie Loeper

Click here for updates on this story

WALTERBORO, South Carolina (WYFF) — A monkey that escaped his habitat and was on the loose for several days was shot and killed by a homeowner, officials say.

Authorities initially said Bradley, the 15-year-old Japanese macaque, had been captured safely Monday in the Walterboro area.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the monkey’s owner called animal control services Thursday after it escaped.

“Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office have received numerous tips as to Bradley’s location, but because of the attention this situation has caused on social media and news channels, people who are trying to get a look at Bradley are sadly hampering the owner’s efforts to catch him,” said CCAS Director Laura Clark.

On Monday, Animal Control said that Bradley had been found safely. However, on Wednesday, officials confirmed a homeowner shot the monkey when it began attacking his dog.

“Colleton County initially assisted the owner in his search for the missing animal; however, no Colleton County personnel or resources were involved in this incident. We have no information related to what happened except what the owner has shared with us,” said Meagan Utsey, deputy county administrator for Colleton County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.