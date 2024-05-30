Community steps up to help family reeling from damage caused by tornado

By Nick Nelson

ANTHONY, Kansas (KAKE) — Kandi Eslinger is still reeling from the damage to her home caused by an EF-2 tornado, that touched down a few miles west of Anthony Saturday night.

“I’ve been staying with my sister for a couple of nights,” Eslinger said. “And then right now we’re staying at a friend’s Airbnb. They’re not charging us. Everybody has been so helpful. We’ve had hundreds of people out here helping us clean up.”

A storm cellar saved Eslinger’s life. However, she was shocked when she exited the cellar and looked at her house and found that the roof had been completely blown off.

“We came out of the storm cellar and were met there was a storm chaser that actually came up to us first and checked on us. And then people just started showing up and trying to save things that were getting wet.”

Eslinger fears the house may not be livable anymore, since so much water has gotten into the house.

Her daughter Jaci said that her main concern was whether the animals in the yard were okay.

“I’m definitely grateful, mainly just that all my animals are alright, and I don’t have to start over there,” Jaci said. “So that’s what my main concern was that they were okay.”

Although they cant live in the house, the Eslingers say it’s important that they still remain on the property.

“One of my mom’s buddies has a camper and we can stay out here so then I can be by my goats and my mom can be by her garden,” Jaci said.

Kandi said that an insurance adjuster is coming to the house Wednesday to assess the damage.

