Camp Counselor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

By Gregory Deffenbaugh

WINNEBAGO, Illinois (WREX) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives, part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), acted on a tip received in February 2024, leading to the arrest of Bradley P. Trickler on charges related to child pornography.

Following the tip-off, detectives conducted an investigation that ended in a visit to a home in Winnebago, Illinois, on May 29th, 2024.

It was there that Bradley P. Trickler, aged 22 and a resident of Winnebago, was located and an electronic device seized for examination.

Subsequent analysis of the device uncovered incriminating evidence related to child pornography.

The investigation revealed that Trickler was employed as a youth camp counselor at Camp Winnebago summer camp.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against Bradley P. Trickler for Child Pornography.

It’s important to note that the charges against Trickler are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

ICAC Task Force is comprised of several local law enforcement agencies, including the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and is led by the Illinois State Police.

The following resources are available for parents, and for the public, to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe

To report online exploitation visit: cybertipline.org

For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

