Bus driver retires after 70 years

By WTKR staff

SUFFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — Rutherford Whitfield has been dedicated to getting children to and from school for seven decades. This week, he’ll drive his last bus route before retiring.

Suffolk Public School says Whitfield’s 70 years of service makes him the longest-working employee in the school district.

“I’ve only missed two half-days from work since 1985,” Whitfield told News 3.

On Wednesday, the community celebrated Whitfield and thanked him not only for providing decades of reliable transportation, but also for brightening up students’ days.

“I just want everyone to know that I’ve enjoyed being a bus driver,” Whitfield said. “I’ve just enjoyed every moment of it, every moment.”

