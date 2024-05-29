Two dead after dump trailer reportedly contacts power line

By Mike Mohundro

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Missouri (WSIL) — Two people are dead after a dump trailer reportedly came in contact with a power line in Dunklin County on Tuesday.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on May 28. First responders from the sheriff’s office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Clarkton Fire Department went out to a possible motor vehicle fire with two people who were reported injured at 8:05 a.m.

This reportedly happened near the Clarkton Sewer Plant at 585 East Commercial Street in Clarkton.

Once authorities got to the scene, they were informed there were two people lying near a semi-truck and dump trailer, the sheriff’s office detailed. The dump trailer was reported to be in the upright position and was unloading gravel.

The sheriff’s office stated the dump trailer came in contact with a high voltage power line which electrocuted the two men. They were identified as John Langston and William Lesslie, both of Clarkton, Missouri.

Ameren personnel was called to the scene to disable the electric line.

