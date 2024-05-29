Teachers lose everything in house fire

By Gabe Mahner

DUCK HILL, Mississippi (WTVA) — Two Grenada teachers and their children lost their home in a fire in Montgomery County.

The fire happened Monday morning at approximately 5:00 at the home of Brittany and Blake Powell on Fishers Crossing Road in the Duck Hill community.

“He said, ‘Brittany, what’s that smell?’” Brittany Powell said. “And we looked outside and it looked like it was just straight daylight outside and it was 5:00 in the morning.”

Her husband got their three children and she called 911.

“I had not even made it 100 yards from the house and it was pretty much completely engulfed in flames,” she recalled. “You could hear the windows breaking — the car, you could hear it blowing up.”

Fortunately, the family survived.

“He’s my hero,” Brittany Powell said of her husband. “I call him my hero all the time; but really had he not woken up in that time, we might’ve had a much different outcome than just stuff.”

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation; however, an electric outlet or drier may be to blame.

The Powells said they’re appreciative of the support and ask for continued prayers.

“Just prayers, prayers,” she said. “Cause it’s a lot and it’s gonna take a lot of time to rebuild. We’re gonna come back here. This is our home. This is where we want to be.”

People can drop off monetary donations at the Grenada Star office on West Monroe Street in Grenada.

