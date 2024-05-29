Man accused of killing his mother found competent to stand trial

By Austin Ellis

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) — A Dubuque man charged with killing his mother and a dog has been found competent to stand trial in July.

Tyler James Dazey is charged with the first-degree murder of Jennifer Ann Dazey and animal abuse for allegedly killing a dog in their home. The alleged incidents happened in January.

In February, Dazey was found not competent to stand trial. He claimed that his mother practiced witchcraft against him for a span of several years.

When police initially responded to the home in January, they found Dazey lying naked in his room and was not very responsive with officers.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a tomahawk in the home that Dazey said belonged to him. When he was questioned about his mother’s body, Dazey invoked his Miranda rights.

His trial will begin on July 9, with a pretrial conference scheduled for July 1.

