EMS heroes reunited with 6-year-old patient

By WLFI staff

CLINTON COUNTY, Indiana (WLFI) — A Clinton County EMS team was reunited with a six-year-old whose life they helped save.

Zavier Martinez was hit by a car in Frankfort and suffered a liver laceration and a collapsed lung.

The EMS team worked hard to stabilize him on the transport to Indianapolis.

Martinez was on life support for five days and a chest tube for six days but is now expected to make a full recovery.

EMS teams don’t normally see the patient again after getting them to the hospital, but the trauma team at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital went to Clinton County for a surprise reunion.

Megan Holliday, Reid Cripe, and Steven Deckard said seeing Martinez again was a humbling and rewarding experience.

Zavier’s mother, Rosybel Martinez, was grateful for the opportunity to thank the EMS team in person.

