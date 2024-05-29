Coordinated boat attacks were just teen orcas having a little fun, study says

By Nadirah Sabir

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Remember those stories about orcas attacking boats?

Theories abounded, casting the killer whales as villains plotting to retake the oceans from destructive humans.

Well, after careful study, scientists say all the mayhem was likely just games for bored adolescents.

