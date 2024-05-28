‘Unruly passenger’ forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.

By Alyse Kotek

VANCOUVER, B.C. (CTV Network) — A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an “unruly passenger,” Mounties say.

According to the RCMP, officers were called at about noon about “a disruptive passenger” on board the flight. The plane turned back to Terrace and conducted its emergency landing.

“Officers were advised that the passenger had been disruptive, failing to remain in his seat during take-off, showing signs of paranoia and attempting to open the exits. The man admitted to having consumed an illegal substance prior to departure,” Terrace RCMP said in a statement.

“Other passengers on the plane assisted with the man, restraining him until the flight was on the ground and police were able to board the plane.”

Police said they arrested the man on the plane, apprehending him under the Mental Health Act. He was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

A spokesperson for WestJet confirmed the incident, adding the flight eventually reached its destination in Calgary “with a minimal delay.”

“We appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the company’s statement said. “WestJet has a zero-tolerance approach to any disruptive or unruly behaviour that could impact the safety and security of our guests, employees and operations.”

