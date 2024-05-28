Man catches massive, record-breaking flathead catfish at Pine Creek Reservoir

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A man recently caught a massive, record-breaking flathead catfish at Pine Creek Reservoir in McCurtain County.

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation officials said Bradly Courtright caught a 95-pound flathead catfish at the lake on a trotline. They said it was the largest flathead ever caught in Pine Creek.

ODWC officials added that the catfish is almost 20 pounds larger than the rod-and-reel record. The catch, however, was 11 pounds short of the unrestricted division record, which was caught on a trot line in 1977 in Wister Reservoir.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.