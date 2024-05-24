On remote trail, man stumbles upon heavy, mysterious object possibly from outer space

By Marc Liverman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Haywood County man is sharing his story after just discovering a strange object that may have been from outer space.

So far, the object hasn’t been inspected by aerospace experts, but the discovery has a lot of people scratching their heads. Justin Clontz, who’s a grounds maintenance worker, found it earlier this week along a remote trail on a property owned by The Glamping Collective.

The unidentified object is about three feet high, and it’s so heavy that the worker had to tow it out of the trail using a lawn mower. With a piece of debris this big, one would expect someone to have heard it hurling toward the ground but so far, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Clontz explained that once one walks so far along that remote trail, it’s hard to hear anything in the woods, even something making an incredibly loud landing.

“It’s a one in a million chance that it lands, especially, if it landed somewhere off the trail in the woods, you’d have never found it but it just happened to land on the trail,” Clontz explained.

Glamping Collective’s owner said he planned on reaching out to aerospace experts to figure out what it is, where it came from and how it ended up along a very remote Canton trail on this property.

Burnt carbon fiber dots the surface along with heavy-duty pieces and plates of metal. It’s all held together with what looks like thick bolts.

Until this object is identified by aviation experts, it remains a mystery in the mountains.

