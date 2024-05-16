Violent encounters rattle Ocean View neighborhood

By Jeremy Lee

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV) — In just a matter of one week, two very unusual situations unfolded in Ocean View.

It was on a dead-end street in Ocean View that a 32-year-old local man attempted to gain entry into a remote four-story house Sunday. Inside, was a woman who was taking care of the property.

“She looks outside and she sees a male carrying what looks like an AR-15 rifle,” Lt. Michael Hardie of the Hawaii Police Department told Island News.

A female inside was startled by what she thought was a gunshot. 32-year-old Cameron Adams had trespassed onto the property. She heard glass shattering downstairs. The woman eventually was able to get away.

“Adams retreats back into the residence, which is where he kind of barricades himself,” Hardie said.

Adams was charged with burglary and terroristic threatening.

“They were able to apprehend him without incident. It was determined to be a pellet gun, CO2-operated pellet gun. We found another rifle similar to what the victim had described. It was a brown-in-color pump-action pellet gun,” he said.

Adams was given supervised release despite objections from the prosecuting attorney.

In another unusual incident not far off just days before, three men were in an altercation. One attempted to flee. When police arrived, the man would not disclose his name.

“They observed blood on his pants. When asked, the male who was bleeding or appeared injured gave them the name Johnny Depp. He refused medical attention, stated he did not need police assistance and was just rather uncooperative,” he said.

The man had attempted to flee to a house nearby.

“However, the victim finally discloses to the officers that he was shot and confirmed that he went there for help and was told something along the lines of, get out of here before I shoot you, at which time he was shot,” he said.

Officers ended up returning to find the injured man after they departed twice before.

“They still observed blood on his hands, legs, and then this time blood on his face,” he said.

