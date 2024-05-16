Skip to Content
USPS employees charged for mail theft

By Cameron Burnett

    WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A federal grand jury in Wichita returned separate indictments charging two former employees of the U.S. Postal Service with stealing the content of mail.

According to court documents, Alexa Garner-Cavender, 36, of Wichita, is charged with four counts of theft of mail by a postal employee. Garner-Cavender is accused of stealing checks from the mail on multiple occasions in 2023 totaling approximately $4,800.

In a separate, unrelated case, Dylan Ellis, 30, of Andale, is charged with one count of delay or destruction of mail by a postal employee. Between January and February of 2024, Ellis is accused of stealing U.S. currency (cash) from the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General is investigating the cases. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith is prosecuting the cases.

