Mom building community of parents raising kids with special needs

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (KIMT) — Jessica Olson started her business Life with Extra Heart to support parents like herself with children with disabilities.

Through yoga, art, and meaningful conversations, Olson hosted her first retreat over Mothers Day Weekend. The relaxing getaway allowed parents to connect with others on a deeper level about what they experience bringing a child into the world with complex medical needs.

“I think it was really eye opening to feel like I am not the only one. I’m not experiencing this alone and other moms are feeling very similar things,” said Amanda Johnson.

“It looks different for each of us but just knowing we are not alone and that they are people who understand what we are going through is really powerful,” said Portia Tebandeke.

The inspiration behind Olson’s business is her two-year-old son Nash, who was born with down syndrome. She didn’t know what to expect when raising a child needing more attention, care, and love. However, she says she immediately welcomed Nash with loving, open arms.

“We weren’t expecting it at all. I instantly wanted to love and hug him. That was my biggest emotion. He just needed love,” said Olson.

Olson says she felt at ease knowing she is joining an elite group of parents, just like the 10 mothers she embraced at her first retreat.

“I instantly felt like this membership of the greatest moms that there ever were,” said Olson.

The mother is hoping to put on retreats for any parent raising a kid with special needs four times a year.

