Lifelong dream fulfilled: 94-year-old receives honorary degree from Carroll University

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It was a dream delayed for a lifelong Waukesha resident but not a dream denied. A woman who was born around the time of the Great Depression just became a Carroll University graduate.

It’s not everyday someone receives an honorary degree, but at 94 years old, Norma Zeirke’s dream came true.

“We are here to honor you,” said Carroll President Cindy Gnadinger.

Norma has always dreamed of going to Carroll University, even when it had a different name.

“From the time I was a child, I always wanted to be able to go to Carroll College,” said Zeirke.

According to Norma’s son, Jim, she wanted to get a degree in nursing, but money was tight.

“My parents wanted to see me go to college, but I couldn’t go,” said Zeirke.

To help fulfil her dream of getting a degree, Norma’s memory care facility reached out to the university.

“We were so excited to get that request from her, knowing she had impacted so many students’ lives,” said Carroll University’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Kelsey DeMarais.

After seven decades, Norma got her degree in humane letters.

“I was just thrilled to have them give that to me. It was something I never would have expected,” Zeirke explained.

Norma’s family was at the ceremony to see her achievement, along with her granddaughter who graduated from Carroll.

As for what is next for Norma, she says she wants to sit back and enjoy reading her favorite genre, biographies. But she has a message for kids today.

“I would tell them to not give up, just to keep trying,” said Zeirke.

