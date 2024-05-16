Kansas City serial killer Terry Blair, convicted of killing several women, dead at 62

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A man convicted of killing at least six women in Kansas City has died.

Terry Blair, 62, died at a hospital in Potosi, Missouri.

An autopsy is planned, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections said Blair died at Washington County Memorial Hospital early Saturday morning.

His confirmed victims were:

Sheliah McKinzie, 38 Anna Ewing, 42 Patricia Wilson Butler, 45 Darci I. Williams, 25 Carmen Hunt, 40 Claudette Juniel, 31 Investigators believe there may have been other victims.

The bodies were found around Prospect Avenue.

He was convicted in September 2008.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.