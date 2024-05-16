Iowa woman battling city over emotional support goose: ‘He’s the light of my day’

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

CHARITON, Iowa (KCCI) — A Chariton woman is in a battle with the city to keep her emotional support animal.

The issue is Angel Queener’s support animal is a goose, and geese are prohibited by Chariton municipal code.

Queener bought her goose, Blue, as a pet about 14 months ago — but he soon became much more.

“He’s the light of my day. Every morning when I wake up and I see his face it just makes my day a thousand times better. I mean, he has helped me so much,” Queener said.

Queener said Blue is important to her, given her list of mental health issues.

“PTSD, bipolar, ADHD, borderline personality disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, agoraphobia, obsessive-compulsive disorder,” Queener said.

Queener is a recovering drug addict with four years sober. She said she had suicidal thoughts and thoughts to use again — until Blue entered her life.

“Once I got Blue, he saved me from that. I still remained clean,” Queener said.

She’s now fighting to officially register Blue as an emotional support animal, hoping that it will keep both Blue and Queener from having to fly the coop.

“I would sell my house and move. I can’t get rid of him,” Queener said.

At Chariton City Hall, KCCI was told no decision had been made and they would not be commenting.

The city attorney responded to a comment request with a copy of the ordinance dealing with keeping and raising livestock.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.