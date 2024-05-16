Gen Z choosing trade schools, Glenpool business owner sees boost

By Alexandra Blake

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma (KJRH) — As high school seniors prepare for the next chapter, many are choosing going to school skilled trades over traditional college.

Skylur Young, a senior at Glenpool High School, is one student getting a head start in the HVAC industry.

“I’m an HVAC service tech. So I go, I can do maintenance. I can go to service calls, troubleshoot problems that they may have and try and help them out in the most efficient way possible,” Young said.

At only 18, he’s already getting hands-on experience. This semester, he’ll alternate between the classroom and an internship at Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric.

“I got the opportunity to come here and take advantage of free training, and an opportunity to get out in the field early,” Young said. According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, skilled trades are in demand. Young and others are seizing this opportunity.

Oscar Pound, the president of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric, is noticing particular interest from Gen Z-ers.

“The last three or four years even, I’ve had schools reach out to me, the trade schools, I’m seeing more and more people go to trade schools,” said Pound. “I’m seeing a lot more interest in kids wanting to, you know, just try something different.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, HVAC technicians in Oklahoma earn an average of $51,860 a year. The industry is projected to grow 5% from 2020 to 2030.

For Young, that’s a promising future without the weight of student loan debt.

“College, you can go there, you can get a degree. Sometimes you still might not make it to that job that you want,” said Young. “The trades is in such high demand. You’re always going to have an opportunity somewhere.” Young’s last day of school is on May 17 and he graduates May 20. He’s excited to walk across the stage and dive head-first into his career.

