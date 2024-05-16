Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff speaks after signing contract extension

By Max White , Kellen Voss

ALLEN PARK, Michigan (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff spoke at a press conference on Thursday, a few days after he signed a record contract with the Lions.

Earlier this week, Goff and the Lions reached an agreement on a four-year, $212 million deal that includes $170 million in guaranteed money.

The 29-year-old will now be under contract through the 2028 season and was entering his final year of his deal.

He led the Lions to their first NFC Championship appearance in decades and the fanbase has embraced him since he was traded to Detroit for Matthew Stafford.

“The fans — and everything they’ve meant to me, the support they’ve shown. They’re a big reason why I’m able to stand here today,” Goff said. “The ultimate success is winning the Super Bowl.”

Goff has felt a ton of support from Lions fans lately, but that hasn’t always been there in his career. Like many athletes, he thinks he plays his best with a chip on his shoulder, and he’s hoping for continued success for Lions fans to enjoy.

“I think I play my best when I’m doubted,” Goff said. “So like, (I’ll) continue to find ways and maybe fabricate ways if not, that’s part of the answer and it’s also the internal motivation to want to win for this city, for my teammates and for my coaches…this city means so much to me now, there aren’t as many external motivators as there are internal motivators, I just want to win for them. I want our fans to enjoy the success we’ve had for the last year and a half and continue to do that.”

Goff threw 383 consecutive passes without an interception, a mistake-free run that trailed just two players in NFL history, before throwing a pick last September. He finished the 2023 regular season ranked No. 2 in yards passing and fourth with 30 touchdowns, including five that matched franchise and personal records in rout against Denver.

When asked about staying motivated, Goff reiterated the security that comes with a long-term extension, and said that motivation will still be there, with Super Bowl aspirations driving him.

“I think all this does is gives me the security of where I’ll be, but (that motivation) never dies,” Goff said. “There will be things that will come, I’m sure this year, that can add to that chip and continue to drive me, but I’m internally motivated too. I want to win a Super Bowl, I want to leave a legacy. I have a lot of personal goals, but I think what’s most important is holding that Lombardi (trophy).”

In postseason wins over the Rams and Tampa Bay, he completed 74.3% of his passes for 564 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Goff threw for 273 yards and a touchdown at San Francisco, falling one win short of lifting the Lions to their first Super Bowl.

“He’s as accurate as any quarterback I’ve seen,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The agreement with Goff is the latest investment Detroit has made in keeping key players in the hopes of contending for championships in 2024 and beyond.

Less than a month ago, the Lions signed their All-Pro players to deals that keep them under contract for the next five seasons.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million in guarantees and offensive tackle Penei Sewell was retained with a four-year, $112 million deal.

“It’s amazing, it really is, for both of them it is,” Goff said on the new deals for Sewell and St. Brown. “Penei was a first round pick and has proven his worth on offense, a rock for me in protection, a great leader and everything. And (St. Brown) has proven a lot of people wrong, as a fourth round pick, earning his extension as well, it’s awesome.”

Goff mentioned that he loved that the Lions front office decided to take care of their core, and he’s likely not the only player that has noticed that.

“The Lions recognize that upstairs, and know that we have three players that are due for a new deal and took care of them,” Goff said. “I think potential free agents see that, potential draft picks in the future see that and know that if you play well, you are taken care of. Us three are three guys that are very motivated and driven to win a Super Bowl. It’s not just us three, though, there’s 53 guys on the (roster) and 11 guys on offense every snap. We intend to do our part and it’s fun to know I’ll be able to play with those guys for quite a bit longer.”

