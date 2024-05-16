“Connected by unbelievable heartache” Tragedies unite two families after their sons both battle brain injuries

By Aaron Cantrell

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WTVF) — Brought together by heartache, two families in Rutherford County, the Ayesh family, and the Sullivan family are going through the unimaginable right now.

10-year-old Asher Sullivan is still in the hospital after being hurt, during last week’s storms.

11-year-old Yousuf Ayesh was battling cancer and passed away yesterday.

“It was kind of like a nightmare to see it happen in front of you,” Yousuf’s sister Noor Ayesh explained. Hearing your loved one has cancer is something no one wants to hear, but that was the reality for Yousuf’s family.

“They did an MRI on him. They discovered a growth or tumor on his brain. In like 6 or 7 months he went from him being active in all life aspects to zero,” Yousuf’s dad Hussam Ayesh said.

Before Yousuf became ill, he was at the top of his class and loved playing sports.

“He played soccer, basketball, ping-pong. He just made sure to be amazing at everything he did and the best he can be,” Noor said.

During his battle with brain cancer, Yousuf had a lot of support. From phone calls, texts, and handmade cards.

During their stay at the hospital the Yousef family developed a bond with the Sullivan family, their loved one Asher suffered brain damage from a storm incident.

Yousuf’s dad Hussam and Asher’s dad Jimmy lean on one another for support. “I didn’t study what to tell them. But all of the words came from heart to heart and mind to mind,” Hussam said.

Noor remembers being embraced by Asher’s grandmother. “We agreed we would both pray for each other no matter the outcome of the situation. We bonded,” Noor said.

Noor is going to miss her little brother. She plans to cherish every moment they made together. “I hope he’s resting in peace right now,” Noor said.

Just like the Sullivan family, the community is rallying around the Ayesh family

The nonprofit Murfreesboro Muslim Youth group has launched a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.

If you would like to offer condolences to the family, they will be at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro tonight starting at 7:45 for The Azza.

Yousuf’s family is also hosting a vigil this Friday at Black Fox Elementary School at 7 p.m. They invite the entire community to attend and wear his favorite color blue.

