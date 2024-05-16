Bizarre video shows man clinging to hood of moving car in Hollywood

By Sophie Flay

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A bizarre video has emerged that shows a man clinging to the hood of a moving car on a busy street in Hollywood earlier this week.

Freddy Cardenas, the driver of a nearby vehicle who recorded the footage, told ABC7 that he initially assumed the startling incident was a stunt being filmed as part of a movie.

The video shows an unidentified man holding onto the car moving at about 40 mph around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The incident occurred on Highland Avenue, between the Hollywood Bowl and Franklin Avenue.

“Out of nowhere this car is screeching towards my direction,” Cardenas said. “I look over and I’m like, wait, there’s a dude on top of a hood. What is going on? Where are the cameras?”

Cardenas said the man was yelling at the female driver of the silver car, banging on the hood in an apparent effort to get her attention.

“I’m looking around and I see no cameras and I’m realizing, oh, this is not being filmed, this is just dangerous. This is crazy,” the witness said, adding that the driver was “swerving through the lanes. I’m just like, man, this guy’s going to fall off and something crazy’s going to happen right now.”

Carden said he lost sight of the car as it turned onto Hollywood Boulevard.

