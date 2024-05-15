Ten Major Endorsements Propel Lauren Ashley Simmons in District 146 Race Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Campaigns with Simmons

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The momentum for Lauren Ashley Simmons’ campaign for State Representative in District 146 is stronger than ever. This week, Simmons received endorsements from (10) ten current and former state representatives who have served with banished Shawn Thierry, a notable addition to her growing support base.

Prominent figures such as Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Houston State Representatives Alma Allen, Ann Johnson, and Christina Morales have publicly backed Simmons. Joining them are Congresswoman and former State Representative Jasmine Crockett, State Representatives Jessica Gonzalez, Julie Johnson, Ana-Maria Ramos, Jon Rosenthal, and Gene Wu, and former State Representative Garnet Coleman.

In celebration of these endorsements and to rally further support, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett will lead a rally and block walk this Saturday.

“It’s an incredible honor to have earned the support of these amazing leaders,” Simmons stated. “They are all true-blue Democrats, fighting every day to move our state forward, while upholding our Democratic values and leaving no community behind. I look forward to working with them and learning from them.”

Rally and Block Walk Details:

Who: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, State Rep. Ann Johnson, State Rep. Christina Morales, Lauren Ashley Simmons, and supporters What: Rally and block walk for Lauren Ashley Simmons for State Representative, District 146 When: Saturday, May 18, at 10AM – 4PM Where: Texas State Employees Union, 9247 South Main Street, Houston Join us in reclaiming our seat in state government! #txlege #hd146

Why I'm Running

Inspired by the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s words, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair,” Lauren Ashley Simmons is determined to restore the voice of District 146 in state government. She is running to challenge the current representative, who she believes has abandoned Democratic values and sided with policies detrimental to public schools and communities.

Reflecting on her personal journey from a middle-class upbringing to a young mother on food stamps, Simmons emphasizes the impact of community support in her life. “The Black women in low-income apartments where I lived taught me how to survive – how to stretch every penny. I owe them a debt. That’s why I do what I do.”

Simmons is committed to being a progressive voice and a fierce advocate for her constituents in the state legislature. “I know just how powerful strong communities are, how the love, generosity, and wisdom of others can lift us up. For these reasons and so many more, I hope to earn your vote.”

Join the fight to reclaim our seat in state government and advocate for better futures for our kids and educators. #TakeBackHISD

Sign up to volunteer: LaurenAshleySimmons.com/field

For more information and press inquiries, contact:

Website: LaurenAshleySimmons.com

