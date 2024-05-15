OKC’s new crisis intervention group to help field 911 calls, provide mental health response

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma City created a new advisory board to make sure 911 calls from people in crisis are fielded correctly.

The new Crisis Intervention Advisory Group was designed to build up crisis response teams and make sure the right people are being sent on calls. The board is made up of experts in the mental health field.

“Their expertise is going to help us and guide us in our mental and behavioral health responses,” Andrea Grayson, the program’s implementation manager, said.

The city’s move puts mental health response by police under the microscope and makes sure people in crisis are getting the help they need.

“We want to ensure that they receive the best care. That the only response they’re getting is not just a police response,” Grayson said. “We have crisis response teams. We have alternative response teams, and this group actually will guide us in the selection of an alternative response to provider.”

The group’s members include therapists, law enforcement and community leaders.

“These people are vastly experienced in the areas of mental and behavioral health care response,” Grayson said.

The city said this is part of the recommendations from 2022 to help police with de-escalation and crisis intervention.

“In cities all over the country, mental and behavioral health response, the appropriate response is really important. We want to just ensure our citizens are safe and they’re receiving the help that they need,” Grayson said.

