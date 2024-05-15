Masked intruders invade home, leave after scuffle with resident

By Leticia Juarez

Click here for updates on this story

REDLANDS, California (KABC) — Redlands police are investigating a frightening home invasion involving multiple masked men who remain on the loose.

Police say the masked men got in by kicking in the French doors to the rear of the home. At least one of the suspects was armed when they encountered the homeowners.

“The wife was actually downstairs watching television and heard the noises when the four or five masked men broke into the house,” said Carl Baker, Redlands Police Department spokesperson.

“Her husband was upstairs and came down and actually fought them off with his cane,” said Baker.

One of the intruders went upstairs and woke the couple’s adult son, forcing him downstairs.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Concord Lane.

Redlands police say the home invasion was unusual in that the intruders didn’t demand or make off with any valuables.

“For whatever reason they were there for just a few minutes and then they left without taking anything,” said Baker.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the neighborhood but did not locate any suspects.

One of the residents was injured when she tripped and hit her head while trying to move away from the suspects. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The home invasion has rattled neighbors.

Balgit Toor, who lives in the area, says she hasn’t had a problem at her own home but another of her neighbors has had multiple break-ins.

“I have not had any problems because we are always home and I have a dog and alarm and everything. So we are good, but I am always concerned about…. their house has been broken into several times,” she said.

Toor points to her next door neighbor’s home belonging to James and Agnes Novo. Their home has been broken into six different times according to the couple.

“Once we have time we are trying to fix the house and then we are going to sell it,” said Agnes.

She and her husband covered their French doors with wood and added padlocks to secure the doors shut after thieves broke through them. They’ve also installed motion detectors and cameras to monitor the home when they are away.

Anyone with information regarding crime or suspicious activity is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909)798-7681 ext. 1.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.