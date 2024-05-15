Houston Celebrates Freedom and Unity at the 16th Juneteenth Parade in Acres Home

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

May 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Juneteenth, a significant day commemorating the end of slavery in the Confederate states, marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This day stands as a powerful reminder of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our nation, urging us to reflect on the resilience and strength of those who fought for liberation. The theme for this year’s parade, “Freedom Cannot Be Taken for Granted but Nurtured, Preserved, and Protected,” underscores our collective responsibility to foster a world where everyone is treated with dignity and fairness.

The Black Heritage Society ,Inc. is honored to announce its exclusive invitation from former Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, Texas, to lead the annual Juneteenth Parade in the vibrant Acres Home community. This prestigious invitation fills us with gratitude and a renewed commitment to enhancing this vital event. We warmly invite you to join us for the 16th Juneteenth Parade in Acres Home on June 15, 2024, at 10 am.

The parade will commence at the Acres Home Multi-Purpose Center, located at 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091. As we march through the lively streets, we symbolize unity and progress, culminating at the historic Greater Zion Missionary Church at 77088. This year’s parade is set to be a memorable celebration of culture, history, and community spirit.

We are thrilled to announce that KTSU will partner with us as the radio announcer for this significant event. Acres Home, often referred to as a precious gem of Houston, is known for its wonderful people and rich cultural heritage. Families are encouraged to join us at the parade and meet our esteemed Parade Grand Marshals. Don’t forget to bring your chairs and blankets; the event is free and open to everyone.

Following the parade, there will be a host of family-friendly activities at two additional locations. These celebrations will be filled with joy, education, and cultural appreciation, featuring a variety of activities, performances, food trucks, and opportunities to connect with the community. At Lone Star College Houston North, attendees can enjoy Zydeco music, Burns Barbeque, face painting, and numerous activities for children. Meanwhile, the Fifth Ward Multi-Purpose Center will host the World Sickle Cell Day and Awareness-Health Fair Jubilee Festival, featuring vendor booths, food trucks, gifts for children, music, and more.

Join us for this extraordinary celebration of freedom and community. For more information, please contact the Black Heritage Society at 281-405-0006 or visit our website: blackheritagesociety.net

Together, let’s honor the past, celebrate the present, and build a future where freedom and equality are preserved and protected for all.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611