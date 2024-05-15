Colorado hospital unexpectedly discovers cremains from dozens of miscarriages, plans burial

By Brian Maass

LITTLETON, Colorado (KCNC) — Administrators at AdventHealth hospital in Littleton have acknowledged recently discovering cremains in their facility from more than two dozen miscarriages that hospital officials say they will now bury in a cemetery.

Rachel Robinson, regional director of communications for AdventHealth, confirmed the discovery to CBSNews Colorado.

“We discovered during a recent employee transition a limited number of cremains were securely stored for a longer than expected timeframe,” wrote Robinson. “We will offer a prayer service and reverently lay the cremains to rest at a cemetery.”

Robinson said the cremains were from 31 miscarriages or early pregnancy losses. She said the cremains had been kept at the hospital for more than six months but said “no laws were broken.”

The hospital spokesperson said, “In some instances, upon parents’ request, the hospital has securely and respectfully retained cremains for a period should grieving parents wish to collect them at a later time.”

